Kelly Clarkson postpones Las Vegas residency due to vocal strain

Kelly Clarkson has postponed the opening night of her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency, Studio Sessions, just hours before the show was set to begin.

The singer took to Instagram to share the news, expressing her gratitude to fans and explaining that the demanding rehearsals had taken a toll on her voice.

"We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans," Clarkson wrote.

"I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars."

The singer emphasised the importance of protecting her voice, stating, "The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve."

The residency will now kick off on July 11, with Clarkson assuring fans that the show is "truly incredible" and the musicians and singers are "outstanding."

Fans, although disappointed, have been understanding of the situation, with many expressing their support for Clarkson's decision to prioritize her health.

Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions - The Las Vegas Residency will run through November 15, featuring 18 performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

This marks Clarkson's second major residency in Las Vegas, following her Chemistry residency at the Bakkt Theater in 2023-2024.