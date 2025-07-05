Young Noble, rapper who worked with Tupac Shakur, dies at 47

Young Noble passes at 47

Young Noble, a longtime member of the rap group Outlawz and close collaborator of the late Tupac Shakur, has died at the age of 47.

Born Rufus Lee Cooper III, the rapper reportedly took his own life in Atlanta, as confirmed by fellow Outlawz member E.D.I. Mean.

“Today I got some of the worst and unexpected news imaginable,” E.D.I. wrote in a heartfelt social media post.

Source: Instagram

“My brother and partner for over 30 years took his life this morning. Rest in Power Rufus Young Noble Cooper.

I obviously am in no shape to talk about this right now so PLEASE give his family and I some time to process this. Mental illness is a real battle being fought by so many.”

The message was also reshared on Tupac Shakur’s official Instagram, which is managed by his estate.

Young Noble made his mark in hip-hop through his work with Outlawz, a group brought together by Tupac himself.

He appeared on some of Shakur’s most iconic songs, including Hail Mary, Just Like Daddy, and Bomb First (My Second Reply) from the 1996 album The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory.

He also featured on the posthumous track Baby Don’t Cry (Keep Ya Head Up II).

Source: Instagram

Raised in New Jersey after being born in Sierra Madre, California, Noble began making music as a child with fellow future Outlawz members Yaki Kadafi and Hussein Fatal.

After moving back to California, he connected with Tupac and became part of the rapper’s musical legacy.

Noble released a range of music beyond his work with Outlawz, including five solo albums and multiple collaborations with artists like Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Stic.Man of Dead Prez.

His debut solo album, Noble Justice, dropped in 2002, and his latest, Outlaw University, came out in 2023.

Following the news of his passing, tributes poured in from friends and collaborators.

Layzie Bone shared, “RIP to my Thug Brother @young_noble just got the devastating news. I think of Edi and his whole family. My condolences to his family Wife and kids and friends and fans rest up eternal bro. This mental health is a scary thing.”