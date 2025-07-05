Why Eminem, JID reignited feud with Kanye West?

Eminem, JID reignite feud with Kanye West

JID and Eminem released a black-and-white lyric video for their new song Animals (Pt.1), and it didn’t take long for the internet to spark buzz.

The video came in black and white, keeping all the focus on the lyrics. Fans finally got a chance to catch every clever line and hidden meaning.

Eminem called himself the Dave Chappelle of rap and even threw in a shoutout to 50 Cent’s Piggy Bank. With the words on screen, it was easier to follow every punchline without missing a beat.

But the line that shook everyone was aimed straight at Kanye West. Eminem dragged up Kanye’s past confession about his cousin and turned it into a brutal diss. He also fired at Kanye’s recent music, leaving no doubt that the shots were personal.

However, the Heartless rapper hasn’t responded yet.

Earlier this year, Kanye shocked fans by admitting he had a sexual relationship with Eminem's cousin when they were kids. The confession made headlines, and now Eminem’s diss has only added fuel to the fire. Fans are watching closely to see what happens next.