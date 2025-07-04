Hailey Bieber selling Rhode Skin company, dad Stephen Baldwin reacts

Stephen Baldwin on Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin deal

Stephen Baldwin couldn’t be prouder of his daughter Hailey Bieber, especially following the news of her billion-dollar skincare business deal.

During a June 25 appearance on The Adam Carolla Show, the actor opened up about Hailey’s journey and her decision to sell her Rhode Skin brand to e.l.f. Beauty in a $1 billion deal.

“It took her three years,” Baldwin shared. “What, did you think that was just some rotten tomatoes journey?”

He praised his 28-year-old daughter’s business skills, pointing out that she had opportunities earlier on but chose to take her time and build something meaningful.

“The cool part of it is she’s super smart, smart in business,” he said.

“Succeeded as a model prior to everything she’s doing now. But the cool part was she actually had an offer to do something pretty big and cool in the cosmetics a couple years ago and didn’t.”

Baldwin explained that Hailey was intentional about creating a product she would personally use. “Wouldn’t just be B.S.” he said, “where she simply put her name on it.”

And for him, the success speaks for itself. “The reason it’s succeeding is people are responding to it,” he added. “It actually works as hydration and all of that.”

As a father, Baldwin said he prefers to take a supportive but hands-off role in his daughters' careers. “I let my kids do what they’re doing,” he explained. “And if they want to throw a boomerang at me, I’ll call them back.”

He also acknowledged how fortunate he feels, not just because of their accomplishments but also because of the people they’ve married.

Hailey tied the knot with singer Justin Bieber in 2018, and his older daughter, Alaia Baldwin Aronow, is also married.

“I’m blessed that my two daughters married two great guys,” he said.

And through it all, Baldwin noted that their success hasn’t changed his role as a dad.

“The sweet part of my kids, too, is, in the wake of whatever their success is, their dad remains the same,” he said. “I’ve always been the same way. You know you’re going to tell your daughter the truth.”