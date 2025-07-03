Shakira family vacation with 2 sons: Deets inside!

Shakira is currently on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

Waka Waka singer, Shakira, had a ‘delightful’ family vacation but in an unconventional way.

The Colombian singer-songwriter is currently in California for her stop of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

An insider shared exclusively with Us Weekly, “Shakira recently spent a delightful few days at the renowned Del Coronado Hotel following the exhilarating kickoff of the California leg of her sold-out tour at Snapdragon Stadium.”

The source revealed that the pop star spent quality time with her sons Sasha (12) and Milan (10) during the breaks between the performances.

The insider elaborated how the three stayed at the local Califoria hotel and had fun.

“Shakira is turning her tour into a family affair. She and her boys, Milan and Sasha, lived it up at the Del Coronado Hotel,” the outlet reported. “They hung out by the gorgeous pool, ordering burgers and fries and were very respectful.”

The Queen of Latin Music also gave attention to her children as the enjoyed the downtime.

“Shakira was very sweet and you can tell she’s a great mom,” the source added. “She’s very loving and totally hands-on.”

For the unversed, Shakira kickstarted her seventh global tour Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in Brazil, February 11, 2025.