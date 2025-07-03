Katie Price gets emotional over missing Princess birthday events

Katie Price reacts to being left out of Princess Kate's 18th birthday festivities.

The former model has taken a direct swipe at her ex-husband Peter Andre, expressing resentment over being left out of their daughter Princess's milestone celebrations.

Peter and his wife Emily recently marked Princess's 18th birthday, an occasion that is being captured for a fly-on-the-wall documentary centered on the teen influencer's life.

However, during the latest episode of her podcast, Katie Price voiced her dismay at not being involved in the filming or the festivities.'Everyone knows she's doing this documentary-and I'm not in it,' Katie added.

'Certain people do not think it's good for Princess to be seen with me. Certain people that used to look after me.'

Her sister, Sophie suggested that it might be because Katie isn't considered 'on-brand,' prompting Katie to angrily respond,'It's pathetic. I am her mother.'

She then appeared to take aim at Peter Andre, continuing: 'It's so sad. When certain people who used to look after me are now looking after.'

'Certain people who are filming Princess' documentary used to do my filming. 'It's fine, it's just there's always a conflict of interest.'

People will cotton on to this. So we do have something for Princess' 18th,' Price said.

Source told the Mail: 'The last few weeks have been really special for Princess. She'd been filming her very own television show as she approached her milestone birthday, and has been working really hard behind the scenes on her career as an influencer.'

However, her mum has once again been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. She's been partying and posing in her bikini, attracting a lot of attention.'

The tension comes amid claims that Princess herself is reportedly disappointed with some of her mother's recent public behaviour.