Tyler Henry gives rare health insight post brain tumour surgery

Celebrity medium, Tyler Henry, revealed brain tumour diagnosis on May 14

The Hollywood Medium alum, Tyler Henry, shared health update with his fans around a month after he had to undergo surgery to remove tumour in the brain.

Henry had given shocking news to his fans on Instagram May 14 that he had colloid tumour near the centre of his brain which the doctors have removed in a surgical procedure.

A month later, Henry told his fans that he’s ‘doing much better’.

In an interview with Francesca Amiker from E! News, the 29-year-old said, "I'm very lucky. I was dealing with something called hydrocephalus, which is basically fluid being stuck around the brain and causing inflammation."

He also elaborated that the incidence rate of his tumour is ‘one in 3 million’.

Adding humour to lighten up the situation, he joked, "I should play the lottery."

‘Amazed’ at the quick recover his body is showing, he is happy that just a few weeks after the operation, he could perform readings which were part of his An Evening of Hope and Healing series of live shows.

He realized that contrary to his previous apprehension, ‘not having brain inflammation actually made things a lot clearer’.

Previously, Henry was "dealing with a lot of confusing symptoms, just kind of hard to orient physically."

"I would sometimes feel kind of slow in responses and deal with aphasia," he added, "where I couldn't really find my words."