Lily Allen’s honest take on her multiple abortions in the past

Lily Allen has recently made shocking confession about her multiple abortions in the past.

While speaking on latest episode of Miss Me? podcast, the singer opened up about getting pregnant all the time with her best friend Miquita Oliver.

Lily recalled she would get pregnant all the time before started with birth control.

“I just remember I have an IUD [contraceptive coil] now… I think I'm on my third maybe fourth and I just remember before that it was a complete disaster area,” explained the 40-year-old.

Lily confessed she would “get pregnant all the time all the time”.

When Miquita asked Lily about her pregnancy termination, the singer and actress started singing to Frank Sinatra's My Way.

“Abortions I've had a few... but then again... I can't remember exactly how many,” mentioned the Smile hit-maker.

Nevertheless, Lily pointed out that she “can’t remember” how many abortions she had… “I want to say four or five”.

Elsewhere on the podcast, the singer also shared her experience with an ex who made her pregnant and later he paid for her abortion.

At the time, Lily thought it was “so romantic” but now she believed that it was not generous or romantic gesture.

“Think about that investment, like that's how much is it 500 quid? Kids are a lot more expensive,” noted the songstress.

Meanwhile, Lily, who shares two daughters with her ex-husband Sam Cooper, felt annoyed after having to justify terminating a pregnancy.

“It actually irritates me, and I’ve said it before on the record,” she added.