Diddy trial reaches final verdict: What happens now?

Sean Diddy Combs faces final verdict after shocking revelations during trial

Sean Diddy Combs’ trial has finally reached a verdict after the high-profile trial revealed shocking details about his Freak Off parties.

The 55-year-old rapper has been found guilty for the prostitution charges he faced, while he was acquitted for the charges of s-x trafficking and racketeering.

After the verdict was announced on Wednesday, July 2, the Bad Boy Records founder faces up to 10 years in prison, as per People Magazine.

If Diddy had been convicted on the other major charges – including s-x trafficking and racketeering, he would have likely faced a life imprisonment, as per legal experts.

The conviction for only one of the charges is a comparatively better outcome of the trial for the disgraced music mogul, who has been under arrest since September last year.

The Last Night rapper’s legal team was able to prove that the prosecutors had failed to gather enough proofs for the other charges.

The much-anticipated trial began on May 12, and 34 witnesses took the stand against the music mogul, including the key witness, his ex Cassie Ventura.

Ventura unveiled disturbing details about the parties and the coercive acts Diddy forced her into but his defense team argued that their encounters had been consensual.

However, even though Diddy has been acquitted on multiple charges, there are still a number of lawsuits which accuse him of abuse, and his legal battle will likely go on.