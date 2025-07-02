Lizzo gives rare insight into her weight loss routine

Lizzo credits THIS change to her drastic physical transformation

Lizzo made honest confession about what helped her lose weight and transform into a much slimmer body.

Lizzo (born Melissa Viviane Jefferson) shared in an interview with Women’s Health published July 1 the three meals she takes to shed pounds.

The Truth Hurts crooner revealed that she consumes protein and vegetables primarily.

For breakfast, she eats two scrambled eggs, chicken sausage and a cauliflower hash brown. Lizzo takes shredded chicken Thai salad or lettuce wraps with tuna or sliced chicken breast at lunchtime.

As the last meal of the day, she eats turkey meatloaf paired with mashed cauliflower and green beans.

Not only this, but she also makes sure to eat her dinner before 5 p.m. to deal with her GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease).

“My body needs time to digest food before I go to sleep,” Lizzo shared with the outlet. “So acid doesn’t roll up to my throat.”

Moreover, she takes Greek yoghurt, blueberries, blackberries and honey throughout the day to satisfy her cravings.

As of coffee intake, she has limited it to just one cup of coffee a day along with vanilla protein.

The Grammy-winning singer also elaborated how she strikes a balance in her diet. She even eats chicken tenders, crab legs or a donut when she craves for it, “I think that’s what true health is.”

Lizzo has also focused on her relationship with food and eating creating amendments where it was unhealthy.