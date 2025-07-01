Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton thinking to ditch Hollywood: Here’s why

Blake Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani are thinking to ditch Hollywood mainly for their children upbringing.

According to RadarOnline.com, a source revealed that they want to move out from LA and settle in Oklahoma full-time.

“As much as they both want this, there always seems to be something getting in the way,” said an insider.

However, the source noted that the “time has come to do it. It's now or never because they're not getting any younger”.

Although Gwen already has three children, Blake has none of his own. Therefore, she wants “to give” the musician “a child so badly”.

Blake “loves her boys, but he's been yearning for a little one. She'd love a little girl this time,” mentioned an insider.

This time it seemed that Blake’s dream of having a child of his own will come true as an insider noted that Gwen “has cleared her schedule for the rest of the year” which is quite unusual.

“It's got everyone in her world convinced that she and Blake are finally going to get the baby they've wanted for so long,” pointed out a source.

Another insider told the outlet, “They're likely doing it via surrogate, but it will be no less special.”

“They're putting plans in motion and want to spend lots more time at the ranch in Oklahoma. They feel it's a better place to raise a child as opposed to LA,” added a source.