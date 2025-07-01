Travis Kelce promises candid conversation about Taylor Swift, future

Travis Kelce is set to dish out the details about his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift on his upcoming appearance on the Bussin with the Boys podcast.

Kelce teased the conversation, saying, "What's going on, everybody? T. Kelce here - just got off the bus with the boys. Taylor [Lewan] and Will [Compton] were giving me some grief about..."

The podcast promises to offer a candid look at how Kelce's relationship with Swift intersects with his football world. Kelce has previously spoken about how Swift's support helps him focus on his craft and be the best version of himself.

"That's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship, is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you," he said in a previous interview.

Swift's presence at Chiefs games has sparked record-breaking TV ratings, especially among female viewers, and has contributed significantly to the team's brand value.

According to a report, the "Taylor Swift effect" has added as much as $331.5 million to the Chiefs' brand value.

Bussin with the Boys provides a platform for Kelce to speak openly about his personal life and football career. The podcast's casual, barroom-hosted style allows Kelce to share his thoughts and feelings without holding back.

Fans can expect a raw and real-time recap of life inside NFL circles, with Taylor's influence likely to feature prominently.