'Troll 2' takes fans by storm with sudden teaser launch

'Troll 2' filmmakers thrill fans with unexpected update

Troll 2 thrilled fans after Netflix dropped the teaser for the much-anticipated sequel to the Norwegian monster film.

The recently-released teaser features Nora (Ine Marie Wilmann), Andreas (Kim Falck), and Captain Kris (Mads Sjøgård Pettersen) as they step into the next chapter of the story.

According to the official synopsis, “When a dangerous new troll is awakened, unleashing devastation across Norway, beloved adventurers Nora, Andreas and Captain Kris are thrust into their most perilous mission yet.

“To halt the creature’s ruthless rampage, they must enlist new allies and delve into the country’s ancient history, seeking answers. As the clock ticks and the troll’s path of destruction grows wider, our heroes face impossible odds in their fight to save their homeland from falling into darkness.”

Roar Uthaug, the director of the project, expressed pride in the film’s global reception.

He explained, “With the sequel, we are aiming high – expanding the scope, deepening the story, and creating a troll-sized spectacle like you’ve never seen before. I cannot wait for fans to experience the adventure we have in store.”

Reprising her role as Nora, Wilmann, 40, said, “Diving into the ‘Troll’ adventure was incredibly fun the first time around, and we were absolutely amazed by its global success. It is with great respect and excitement that I embarked on creating the sequel. We certainly had a fantastic time making Troll 2, and we are really looking forward to sharing it with the world.”

The original, released in 2022, became Netflix’s most popular non-english title.

For the unversed, Troll 2 is slated for release in December 2025.