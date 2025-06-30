Justin Bieber prioritises self-care after Hailey Bieber split speculations

Justin Bieber makes solo appearance after shutting down split rumours

Justin Bieber stepped out for a solo outing to a spa as a focuses on himself amid speculations about marital woes.

The 31-year-old singer was seen leaving the spa in West Hollywood on Saturday, June 30, just a few days after he shut down the rumours with a carousel of pictures featuring wife Hailey and baby Jack.

The Baby hitmaker sported his signature oversized look with baggy jeans, a button-up shirt and a blue vest that he kept unzipped.

Justin appeared to have cut his hair short and looked relaxed with headphones around his neck.

This comes after the Grammy winner appeared to set record straight on the speculations regarding his marriage by sharing pictures that showed him in husband and dad mode.

The singer has also shared a series of posts showing off his toddler, although his face is yet to be revealed.

Previously addressing the rumours, Justin cryptically wrote, "When silence is louder than words."

When a reporter asked Justin to comment on his marriage, he said, "Not everything you read is true."

He further added, "We're good. Were just living our lives, and sometimes that means stepping away from the drama."