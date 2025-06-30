Dua Lipa marks rare feat during Radical Optimism tour

Dua Lipa just hit another major milestone and she's raising a very large glass to celebrate it.

Hot off the heels of wishing her mother Anesa Lipa a happy 53rd birthday with a heartfelt post, the three-time Grammy winner shared more good news with her millions of followers.

The Levitating hitmaker officially sold out five stadium shows in a row during her Radical Optimism tour, marking a rare feat that places her among an elite group of global superstars.

"5 SOLD OUT STADIUMS IN A ROW!!!! ~ ONLY ONE WAY TO CELEBRATE!!!! BY SPLITTING THE G!!!!!!" the New Rules singer wrote, alongside a celebratory Instagram carousel.

The post featured a sneak peek of her high-energy and high-alcohol celebrations.

The montage included fun-filled moments of Dua chugging beer from a massive glass, surrounded by friends and her fiancé, Master of the Air star Callum Turner.

During her Radical Optimism tour the 29-year-old Albanian singer delivered electrifying reditions on two nights at Wembley Stadium, two at Liverpool's Anfield, and a final, electric performance at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

After wrapping up the string of sold-out shows, she treated herself and her crew to a well-deserved pint.

Interestingly, the celebrations seemed to coincide with her mom's birthday, as some of the snaps shared appeared to be from the same day Dua posted birthday highlights for Anesa.