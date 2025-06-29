Jessie J clarifies 'misunderstanding' about her cancer surgery

Jessie J says she doesn't have her post-surgery results just yet

Jessie J is clearing up confusion after undergoing breast cancer surgery last week.

The singer recently shared a social media post listing the pros and cons of her post-surgery recovery — one of which included “cancer has all gone.”

But that was simply an affirmation.

“You misunderstood my post,” Jessie wrote on her Instagram. “I said ‘cancer has all gone’ as a positive affirmation, not a confirmed fact. I don’t have my results yet.”

She added that she only had surgery six nights ago and is still very much in recovery mode. “The cancer journey isn’t that simple.”

Earlier in the week, the 37-year-old opened up about her healing process with a brutally honest post-surgery update.

Her “pros” list included moments of comfort like “my mum lives with us” and “I can watch Love Island with no guilt.” But her “cons” laid bare the emotional weight of the experience.

Jessie admitted she’s struggling with the physical pain, the fear of the unknown, and the difficulty of not being fully present for her young son. “Sneezing is a myth,” she joked. “That hurts.”

Despite it all, Jessie says she’s holding onto hope. “I pray the results will bring good news,” she wrote.