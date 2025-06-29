Cause of The Whispers founding member Walter Scott Jr.’s death?

The Whispers singer Walter Scott Jr. died at 81

Walter Scott Jr., who is one of the founding members of the R&B group The Whispers, has passed away at the age of 81.

The Whispers vocalist breathes his last on Thursday, June 26, in Northridge, California, surrounded by his family, as per the Los Angeles Sentinel.

Walter Scott Jr. cause of death:

While the official cause has yet to be announced, the publication stated that the musician lost the battle to cancer six months after being diagnosed with the disease.

The late singer and his brother, Wallace Scott, formed the R&B quintet The Whispers with Nicholas Caldwell, Marcus Hutson and Gordy Harmon in 1963.

Eventually Walter went on hiatus from the group when he was drafted to serve in the Vietnam War, later rejoining the all boy band in 1969.

It was in 1978 that The Whispers made waves on the R&B scene, breaking into the top 10 with their hit (Let’s Go) All the Way.

The group also bagged eight top 10 R&B albums in its catalog. Meanwhile, 1979's The Whispers and 1982's Love Is Where You Find It soared to No. 1.

The band is now widely famous for hits like And the Beat Goes on, Lady, It’s a Love Thing and Rock Steady.