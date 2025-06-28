‘Diddy Free’: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' son drops song with Kanye ‘Ye’ West

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing legal battle has inspired new music from his son, Christian “King” Combs, who dropped a seven-track EP titled Never Stop on June 27, collaborating with Kanye West, now known as Ye.

Opening with the song Diddy Free, King delivers a strong message, “N‑‑‑‑as ain’t going to sleep till we see Diddy free,” he raps, followed by the line, “Look, when s‑‑‑ get sus’, they try to play the victim.”

The track continues with King proclaiming, “F‑‑‑ the world, critics, and the witness / Face clean, they tryna dirt the image.”

Another track, Lonely Road, offers a fresh twist on Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, marking King’s first vocal work since his father’s arrest.

Ye returns for this version and introduces a surprise feature, North West, his 12-year-old daughter with ex Kim Kardashian. North’s debut line gives a sense of her youthful perspective.

“Comin’ on my own for a long time / Lonely roads still go to sunshine,” adding in the bridge, “Running through the jungle like a cheetah ride / Surrounded by fake friends I don’t even like.”

The three-minute piece ends with a snippet from Diddy and Ye's intro on the original track. Never Stop credits Ye with production and composition on all tracks, while King is listed as a key contributor to the lyrics.

By blending bold defiance with family solidarity, the EP reflects both King's support for his father and his own growing artistic voice.