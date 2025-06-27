Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom split unveils rare details into relationship

Was Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry breakup long in coming?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have recently parted ways but it appears that the couple might have been heading towards splitsville for quite some time.

The 40-year-old songstress reportedly started rented out her family home with the actor, 48, back in February.

The Roar singer and the Pirates of the Carribean star confirmed their split this month but they were seemingly living apart for a while, according to People Magazine.

Although it is not known of the family ever moved into the home, she officially got the ownership of the Santa Barbara County home after a legal battle with the previous owner who rescinded their 2020 deal.

The Teenage Dream hitmaker’s house, which she wanted to be the couple’s family home spanned across 9,285-square-foot and roughly 2.5 acres, has an infinity pool, jacuzzi, outdoor fireplace, kitchen area and a three-bedroom guesthouse that overlooks the ocean.

Although a letter previously obtained by the outlet detailed that Perry wanted her family to “grow together,” it has been given as a rental for months at this point.