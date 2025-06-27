Ryan Reynolds implies Justin Baldoni lacks 'accountability' or 'integrity'

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are set to face off in trial in March 2026

Ryan Reynolds is opening up about his wife Blake Lively’s ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

In a new profile for TIME100 Companies published June 26, the Deadpool & Wolverine star addressed the intense online commentary around the case.

“I can read something that says, ‘He should be drawn and quartered.’ I could read something that says I should win a Nobel Prize. Both are meaningless,” he noted.

Reynolds, 48, became embroiled in a public legal saga late last year after his wife Lively, 37, accused Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends with Us.

Baldoni fired back with a $400 million countersuit, which was ultimately dismissed earlier this month — along with a related lawsuit against The New York Times. The Jane the Virgin star has chosen not to file an amended lawsuit.

While Reynolds avoided commenting on the specifics, he shared how he approaches crises: “Accessibility and accountability are a big part of how I do things… If you operate with some degree of core values and integrity, [the people you work with] are going to help you up. If you’re an a**hole, they’re not.”

Reflecting on conflict-resolution training he took years ago, he added, “You don’t have to agree with the person. You can empathise, you can validate… without having to just blindly agree or win or lose.”

Baldoni and Lively are set to face off in court in march 2026.