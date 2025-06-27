Taylor Swift revives Eras Tour memories with latest move

Taylor Swift delights fans with major throwback to Eras Tour

Taylor Swift took fans back to the days of Eras Tour with her recent nod to the record-breaking tour.

The 35-year-old pop superstar purchased the giant inflatable friendship bracelet which made headlines back in 2024, ahead of her New Orleans tour stop.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker was surprised by her New Orleans fans when they decorated the venue, Caesars Superdome, with a 140-foot-long friendship bracelet in her honour.

According to the latest report by CBS on Thursday, a buyer has purchased the bracelet for $13,000, as confirmed by Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District.

The executives that manage the venue reportedly approved the sale in a meeting on Thursday.

The buyer was revealed to be Firefly Entertainments Inc., which is Swift’s personal services company.

The company will be handling the shipment and delivery for the massive bracelet.

Swifties flocked to express their nostalgia for the tour, with one writing, “Maybe she's planning a library/museum? Long live!”

Another recalled, “Omg that was my show!!,” and a third chanted, “Take me back to the erasss.”

This comes after Swift surprised fans with her unexpected performance of Shake It Off at Travis Kelce's Tight End University event. The performance was the first time she took the stage after the Eras Tour.