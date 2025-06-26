Dua Lipa, Callum Turner’s wedding plans revealed: source

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa are in their ‘celebratory bubble’ after announcing engagement

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have exchanged rings and they have also talked about exchanging vows.

The 29-year-old songstress recently confirmed her engagement in a new interview and a source shared an insight into their wedding plans.

The insider shared that even though “Dua is absolutely head over heels for Callum, and they’ve talked seriously about their future together, including marriage,” they are in no rush, with People Magazine.

“They just recently got engaged and are still very much in that celebratory bubble. They haven’t even really begun the wedding planning process yet,” added the source.

Shedding light on the busy schedule for the Levitating hitmaker this year, they continued, “Dua has always been super intentional with her decisions, and right now she’s laser focused on her tour and soaking up this really exciting time in her life."

The insider added, "She feels like everything is finally aligning both personally and professionally, and she doesn’t want to rush through such a major milestone. She wants to really enjoy the engagement, spend time planning something meaningful and make sure it feels like them. They’re both on the same page, and there’s no pressure, just love and excitement for what’s ahead.”

This comes after Lipa confirmed in a British Vogue story that the sparkly diamond in all her pictures is indeed her engagement ring.

“Yeah, we’re engaged,” she said. “It’s very exciting.”