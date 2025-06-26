Drew Barrymore goes makeup free in new social media selfie

Drew Barrymore shares no-makeup selfie

Drew Barrymore, actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show posted a fresh-faced selfie on Instagram this Tuesday, letting fans see her makeup-free look with a few gray strands visible in her brunette hair.

With a glowing smile and perhaps just a hint of skincare, Barrymore reflected on turning 50 in February.

“50 = The B-Side of life — where the real magic starts to spin!” she wrote in the caption.

Fans flooded the comments with love and support, celebrating Barrymore’s positive outlook and sharing their own experiences with hitting the milestone age.

“This is so true I’m constantly surprised in the best ways after turning 50!,” one person commented. Another added, “Second Act activated!!” while a third chimed in with, “Beautiful at 50.”

Before her birthday, Barrymore opened up to AARP The Magazine about looking forward to the next chapter.

“It can’t come soon enough. I feel like Frodo. I see that brass ring and I’m so excited!” she said at the time.

And during an episode of her talk show in April, Barrymore was asked by an audience member about the secret to aging gracefully and feeling comfortable in her own skin.

She replied, “Oh my God, thank you. I haven’t done anything, and I want to try and stay that way, but I also am like, do whatever works for you,” confirming she hasn’t had plastic surgery.

She added, “The only thing I do know [is] don’t judge other people because they do things differently. We’re all on our own path, and we have to support each other.”