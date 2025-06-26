French Montana quits interview after question about Drake, Rick Ross

French Montana over question about Drake, Rick Ross

French Montana just dodged a question regarding Drake and Rick Ross during a recent podcast appearance. The rapper, best known for hits like Hard Life, was a guest on Rah Ali’s Sited with Rah Ali podcast when things got a little uncomfortable.

According to Page Six, as soon as Ali asked about the ongoing tension between his friends Rick Ross and Drake, French calmly removed his headset and handed it over.

“I’ll be right back. I think I double parked my car outside,” he said before stepping off the set.

Earlier in the chat, when Ali brought up his love life, French made it clear he wanted to keep things private.

“I’ll skip that. I just want to keep my private life my private life,” he explained. A source told Page Six that it was obvious the rapper started to get irritated during that line of questioning, and the mention of Ross and Drake’s feud seemed to be the final straw.

Behind-the-scenes cameras from Onsite! Media continued rolling as French made his exit. But when he noticed a cameraman following him, the insider shared, “he told them to stop following.”

This all comes not long after Rick Ross signaled he might be ready to reconcile with Drake.

In early May, Ross spoke with Bootleg Kev and shared that while he addressed his feelings on his diss track Champagne Moments, the beef with Drake “wasn’t that deep.”

When asked if he’d be open to making peace, Ross said, “You never know. If a na send me a bottle of Luc Belaire, especially the white one. That goes for any of these young nas out here. Send me a white Belaire bottle and I’ll take a picture with you.”