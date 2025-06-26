Eric Dane’s ‘Countdown’ co-stars praise actor amid ALS diagnosis

Eric Dane's ‘Countdown' cast support's actor amid ALS battle

Eric Dane is receiving heartfelt praise from his Countdown co-stars as he faces his ALS diagnosis with strength and compassion.

The actor, who shared news of his condition in April, made his first red carpet appearance since revealing his illness at the Los Angeles premiere of Countdown.

Jensen Ackles didn’t hold back his admiration for Dane’s resilience.

“I’m proud as hell at how he’s handling it with such grace [and] dignity,” Ackles told Variety.

“I had no doubt that he was going to handle it this way. I couldn’t be more proud of him. He knows I love him and support him with anything he needs.”

Dane, who attended the event with his girlfriend, filmmaker Janell Shirtcliff, reflected on the moment.

“I feel good,” he said after posing for photos. “It’s nice to be here with everybody and see the hours and hours of work that we put into this come alive on screen.”

Countdown creator and executive producer Derek Haas spoke about Dane’s openness during this challenging time.

“I wasn’t surprised at how honest and open he is and how he puts others in front of himself, which is exactly the Eric that I know. He wants other people to know that they’re not alone if they get this diagnosis,” Haas shared.

Jessica Camacho, who plays agent Amber Oliveras on the show, called the cast and crew a “family.” She admitted feeling intimidated at first when working with Dane.

“He has this power about him,” she said. “He has this quiet confidence and it’s beautiful on camera. I was properly petrified but then five minutes in, I saw his warmth, I saw his playfulness, his charisma and it just became so comfortable and so at ease and we’re just such a work family.”