Taylor Swift’s rarely seen bff joins popstar, Travis Kelce on double date

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make joint appearance with singer's bff Abigail Anderson and her husband

Travis Kelce got to hang out with girlfriend Taylor Swift’s childhood best friend, Abigail Anderson, during the Tight End University party.

The couple, both 35, were joined by Anderson and her husband, Charles Berard, for a double date at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on Monday, June 23.

Although Anderson, who shares one child with her husband, rarely makes public appearances, fans noticed her entering the venue along with her husband. The couple followed Kelce and Swift into the venue.

Swifties took to X and shared the video of the couples walking in together. The Anti-Hero hitmaker was seen dressed in a black mini dress with a belt and thigh-high boots, while the NFL star sported a camouflage top and matching pants with white shoes.

Later that night, the Grammy winner took the stage and performed her 2014 hit, Shake It Off, much to her surprised fans’ delight and the crowd went wild.

Before Swift appeared on stage, Kane Brown teased that there was a "really, really, really special guest" to join them, soon the Love Story songstress walked up to the stage and said, "Theoretically, how loud can we get?"