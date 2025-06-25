Jurassic World star Jonathan Bailey expresses gratitude for new chapter

Jonathan Bailey, iconic star who is best known for his charming roles in Wicked and Jurassic World, recently got real about how grateful he feels to be living out his dream.

Jonathan is set to share the screen with big names like Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Rupert Friend in *Jurassic World Rebirth*.Â

However, the actor said that he felt truly lucky to be part of such a legendary film series and called it an experience heâ€™ll never forget.

The Wicked actor shared with E! News: "When you're in the jungle in Thailand, and [director] Gareth Edwards is operating the camera, and every member of the crew has that love and reverence for the original film, it's an amazing place to be."

Jonathan has been on a roll lately, with standout roles in the Wicked movie and Netflixâ€™s hit series Bridgerton. Now, he is soaking up the excitement of promoting Jurassic World Rebirth, which he proudly called â€œthe summer blockbuster.â€

He added: "I feel incredibly lucky to be a part of this, to get people back into the theaters this summer for the summer blockbuster, and celebrate so much brilliance and nostalgia. It's a love letter."

