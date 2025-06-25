 
Tuesday June 24, 2025
Billy Idol breaks silence on finding out about son

By TN Web Desk
June 25, 2025
Billy Idol recently shared that he was not surprised when he found out he had a son he never knew about.Â 

While many would expect such news to come as a shock, the rock legend took it calmly and said a part of him always had a feeling.

Billy found out Brant Broad was his son after daughter Bonnie uncovered the truth through a DNA test.Â 

However, he said it didnâ€™t come as a big shock, considering how wild his life had been back in the day.

During an interview with The i newspaper, the star shared: "Maybe a little bit, but the more I thought about it, I guessed there must be something like that, because we were going around in the 80s, and 70s, just having knockdown, drag-out sex with a million people you didn't know. A lot of people in the rock world got children beyond their usual relationships."

Idol has built a strong bond with Brant, who lives in New York and works in construction, just like his father and uncle once did.

He continued, "We're quite good friends, and I love him. He's a nice guy."

In the documentary *Billy Idol Should Be Dead*, the singer recalled nearly dying from a heroin overdose and said he felt lucky to survive and see *Rebel Yell* become a major success.