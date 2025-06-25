Billy Idol breaks silence on finding out about son

Billy Idol recently shared that he was not surprised when he found out he had a son he never knew about.Â

While many would expect such news to come as a shock, the rock legend took it calmly and said a part of him always had a feeling.

Billy found out Brant Broad was his son after daughter Bonnie uncovered the truth through a DNA test.Â

However, he said it didnâ€™t come as a big shock, considering how wild his life had been back in the day.

During an interview with The i newspaper, the star shared: "Maybe a little bit, but the more I thought about it, I guessed there must be something like that, because we were going around in the 80s, and 70s, just having knockdown, drag-out sex with a million people you didn't know. A lot of people in the rock world got children beyond their usual relationships."

Idol has built a strong bond with Brant, who lives in New York and works in construction, just like his father and uncle once did.

He continued, "We're quite good friends, and I love him. He's a nice guy."

In the documentary *Billy Idol Should Be Dead*, the singer recalled nearly dying from a heroin overdose and said he felt lucky to survive and see *Rebel Yell* become a major success.