Brad Pitt gets real about 'trusting yourself' even in chaos

Brad Pitt recently opened up about the importance of staying true to yourself, especially when things feel out of control.Â

The actor spoke about how life can throw all kinds of challenges your way, but trusting your own gut can make all the difference.

Pitt, who now considers Hollywood's legendary star, shared that if he could go back and talk to his younger self, he would simply say, â€œTrust your voice.â€Â

He said that looking back, he spent too much time second-guessing himself and trying to please everyone, when deep down, he already knew what felt right.

The World War Z actor told E! News: "Don't sweat it, bro. Trust yourself. Really, just trust that voice. So many things I agonised that were just a waste of time, I agonised over in the early years. Really, just trust your voice."

The actor also talked about how his movie journey changed over the years and said it moved along with what was happening in the film world at the time.

Pitt continued, "It's gone through so many incarnations in the sense of, when the '90s came in it was all about independent cinema and getting back to this '70s kind of filmmaking.

"Then we saw in the 00s, the blockbuster was emerging again, and then streamers came on and just changed everything all over again.

"The cool thing about it is, there's just more and more people getting opportunities. This pool of talented people always existed."

However, Brad Pitt recently shared a surprising story from the very beginning of his acting career, revealing how he almost got fired from his first ever movie.