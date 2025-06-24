Brad Pitt breaks silence on 'The Adventures of Cliff Booth' release speculation

Brad Pitt surprises fans with recent remarks

Brad Pitt has finally addressed the buzz surrounding The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth, revealing the reason behind change in directors ahead of the spin-off’s release.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood sequel, originally written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, is now in the hands of filmmaker David Fincher.

In an exclusive conversation with Deadline, the Fight Club actor said, “This is something Quentin Tarantino wrote. It’s an episode, not really a sequel, of the character from Once Upon A Time. He didn’t want to direct it at this point, so our friend David Fincher stepped in.”

Pitt, 61, also shared details about the filming schedule, saying, “We’re gonna start in July, it’s gonna be really fun.”

According to Playlist, the new installment is expected to have a budget of $200 million.

The original 2019 film, directed by Tarantino, followed the adventures of a fading TV star (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stuntman (Pitt) in a fictional version of 1960s Hollywood.

Pitt’s upcoming project, centered around the character Cliff Booth, has sparked speculation among fans after Tarantino stepped down as the director.

For the unversed, Tarantino’s 2019 project was widely regarded as one of his most satisfying works in decades.