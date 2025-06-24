Why Diddy won't testify in trial as prosecutors rest case: Legal expert

The prosecution is reportedly set to rest its case against Diddy today

Sean “Diddy” Combs would only make things worse for himself if he testified in his trial.

As the prosecution prepares to rest its case after weeks of damning evidence and testimonies, Combs is reportedly not going to take the stand himself. Furthermore, his legal team doesn’t plan to call any witnesses after the government wraps up on June 24, per People Magazine.

According to one legal expert, this is a calculated move as silence is the best defense for Diddy at this point.

Former federal prosecutor Mark D. Chutkow told People, “It would be a big gamble for Diddy to take the stand.”

He explained. “Even though the prosecution has introduced a mountain of evidence... [they’d] be able to pile on even more evidence of bad acts during cross-examination. So, it makes sense for Diddy not to testify.”

Chutkow added that resting the defense case allows Combs’ team to argue they’ve already created “reasonable doubt” by cross-examining the government’s witnesses.

Calling witnesses could backfire, Chutkow warned. “If Diddy were to put on a defense case and it fell flat, he might put himself in a worse position... Oftentimes, ‘less is more.’”

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution-related offenses.

Closing arguments are expected Thursday, with deliberations possibly starting Friday, June 27.