Tate McRae channels glam power of 90s supermodels

Tate McRae, singer and dancer known for her raw lyrics and hit songs like Greedy and You Broke Me First, recently caught everyone’s attention with a 1990s-inspired makeup look.

Makeup artist Lilly Keys, who has teamed up with Tate for several music videos, shared that she often goes for a look that gives off major Gisele Bundchen vibes and brings that classic runway glow to life.

Keys shared with PopSugar: "Tate's signature makeup look is a modern homage to '90s supermodel glam, reminiscent of icons like Gisele Bundchen. We love a sun-kissed radiance with soft, sultry details, emphasising bronze skin, faux freckles, pouty lips, and captivating, doe-like eyes."

The stylist created looks for Tate McRae in videos like Sports Car and Revolving Door.

However, she explained that each makeup style is carefully shaped to match whatever story or emotion the video is trying to tell.

Keys went on saying: "Each video is its own world. I always draw from the visual direction, her music, and the emotional tone.

"It's always a collaboration with the whole team. Once we find out the brief of the video, wardrobe vibe, and the set – glam references – we build from there. For music videos, we do love leaning into drama. We always love glowing skin, but with a touch of something unexpected that's a little different from our usual glam."

Lilly Keys first worked with Tate in 2021 and said that over time, they’ve found the perfect look that suits her best.