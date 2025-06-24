JK Rowling breaks silence on role in HBO’s Harry Potter series

JK Rowling recently spoke up about her role in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series, clearing the air as debates around her continue.

Rowling shared that she was not the one writing the new Harry Potter series, but she did help guiding the team behind it.

She posted to X: “I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!”

A follower asked if she penned the series, she said: "No, but I’ve worked closely with the extremely talented writers.”

However, HBO boss Casey Bloys earlier said that Rowling’s personal views would not affect how the new Harry Potter series is made.

He shared with The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast: “The decision to be in business with J.K. Rowling is not new for us.

“We’ve been in business for 25 years. We already have a show on HBO from her called C.B. Strike that we do with the BBC.

“Its pretty clear that those are her personal, political views. She’s entitled to them. Harry Potter is not secretly being infused with anything. If you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter."

Rowling also made it clear that she had no plans to remove Paapa Essiedu from the Harry Potter series because of his support for the trans community.