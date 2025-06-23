Miley Cyrus snubs fans at London signing event

Miley Cyrus sparks online debate after new single release

Miley Cyrus has recently set the internet ablaze following her seemingly “ignoring” attitude towards fans at a London signing event.

The Hannah Montana star, who garnered recognition for her iconic role in the Disney Channel series, has disappointed fans after a recent appearance.

During the event held on Saturday, June 21, the 32-year-old singer, along with supermodel Naomi Campbell, appeared to overlook fans as they were engrossed in conversation with one another.

The pop icon later took to Instagram to share a photo with Naomi, 55 from the event.

She captioned her post, “@naomi thank you for celebrating the Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved vinyl release day with me. Laughing with you is my favorite. I’ll miss you until we reunite. Love you forever. Thank you to everyone who showed up to the signing, we adored meeting you. If you missed it, get your life & our vinyl that’s available now."

Fans, filled with rage, rushed to the comments section and flooded the internet with negative remarks.

One wrote, “I love you Miley but what you did today was AWFUL and DISRESPECTFUL towards your fans.”

Another commented, “I’m truly disappointed, not so excited anymore to see your film this Friday. You could have waited to chat with Naomi and acknowledged the fans that were there to meet you.”

A third penned, “Sorry to everyone who went and got a photo with them talking to one another.”

Meanwhile, the Angels Like You hitmaker recently released her new single Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved from the album Something Beautiful.

For the unversed, neither Cyrus nor Campbell has addressed the accusations as of yet.