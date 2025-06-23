Cher's son Elijah released from hospital after overdose: Report

Cher, 79, had previously tried to get conservatorship over Elijah, 48

Elijah Blue Allman has been released from the hospital just days after being admitted for a reported drug overdose.

The 48-year-old son of Cher and the late Gregg Allman was taken to a California medical facility on Saturday, June 14, as reported by TMZ.

Officers responding to the scene said they found drugs at the residence and transported Allman to the hospital. TMZ reports that he was released “mid-week,” which People magazine also confirmed.

Investigation into the situation remains “ongoing,” per authorities.

Allman, who performs under the name P. Exeter Blue and is best known as a founding member of the metal band Deadsy, has faced a turbulent few years.

In late 2023, Cher filed for a temporary conservatorship over her youngest son’s estate, citing concerns about his mental health and alleged substance abuse. However, they later reached a private agreement and Cher dismissed her petition a few months later.

Despite past reports of family strain, the pop superstar, 79, is reportedly doing everything she can to support him. “Like all mothers, she’s doing everything she can to help her son and help him get well,” a source close to Cher told People magazine.

Elijah’s estranged wife, Marieangela King Allman, also voiced her support following his hospitalisation: “One constant has been his unwavering commitment to sobriety and his loyalty to those he loves,” she told People.