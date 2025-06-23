Jay-Z, Beyonce cut out Kanye West after his Diddy stunt

Jay-Z performed his and Kanye West's 2011 collaborative hit 'N****s in Paris'

Jay-Z and Beyonce are making it clear they have cut Kanye West out of their lives amid his growing controversies.

On Sunday night (June 22), the power couple took the stage at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour stop in Paris, marking Jay and Bey’s first live performance together in seven years. The husband-wife duo performed their 2003 hit, Crazy in Love, as well as 2013’s Drunk in Love. But that wasn’t all.

The crowd went wild as Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter) launched into his verse of N****s in Paris, which is a song he created with Ye for their 2011 collaborative studio album, Watch the Throne. But not only was Ye cut out from the performance, his name from Jay-Z’s verse was also omitted.

“Gold bottles, scold models, Spillin' Ace on my sick J's. (Ball so hard) B***h, behave. Just might let you meet Bey,” he rapped, emphasising that last part as he replaced “Ye” with “Bey.”

The pointed change comes amid a very public rift between the former collaborators. In March, Kanye made disturbing social media posts targeting Beyoncé and Jay Z’s twins, Rumi and Sir.

The posts, described as “vulgar and offensive,” prompted the Carters to consider legal action, according to Page Six.

Though he didn’t take the matter further with the Carters, Kanye’s controversies keep mounting. Recently, he made an appearance at his pal Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial, where he was denied entry.

Still, Ye has remained a vocal supporter of Combs.