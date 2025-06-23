Margaret Cho exposes Ellen DeGeneres: 'she's mean'

Comedian Margaret Cho reveals 'mean' behaviour of Ellen DeGeneres

Margaret Cho revealed the true behaviour of Ellen DeGeneres which is quite contrary to the persona seen on her show Ellen DeGeneres Show.

On her recent appearance on the podcast, Kelly Mantle Show, Cho shared the unpleasant experiences she has had with the famed host.

“It’s so weird now, [the] public perception of her is more true to … she’s mean,” the comedian confessed to the podcast host, Kelly Mantle about DeGeneres whom she had known for a long time.

“She was like a mean girl, kind of, but also she would be real nice.”

The Drop Dead Diva star added "There’s a kind of woman [who] loves a female comic. … But yeah, Ellen was really weird, and not nice to me for most of my career."

Speculating on the reason behind such weird behaviour the Notorious C.H.O alum mentioned that it seems that because her girlfriends and wives liked her, the Finding Nemo voice over actor harboured 'negative feelings' towards her.

The 56-year-old also shared that the professional relationship between the two go way back to the 1980s when they were working the comedy circuit.

Despite that DeGeneres acted like they had met for the first time when Cho made an appearance at her long-running talk show.

"And I'm like, 'Bitch, what?' That's weird. We go way back. It's so creepy and weird."

The tension between the two stars didn't end there.

One time, as Cho recalled, the former talk show host had even 'cut' a part of her own interview with David Bowie during which he had praised Cho.

Among other things, Cho said, “I don’t know if it was personal, maybe it was for time. But still, I’m gonna take it personally because I decided to.”