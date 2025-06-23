Kelsey Parker reveals heartbreaking loss of first child with Will Lindsay

Kelsey Parker mourns the death of her baby in a heartreaking post

Kelsey Parker reveals heartbreaking loss of her first child with boyfriend Will Lindsay, just one week before her due date.

The 34-year-old podcaster took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that their baby boy, whom they named Phoenix, was tragically 'born sleeping.'

To note, Kelsey was previously married to her late husband Tom Parker passed away in March 2022 after a brain cancer diagnosis.

They were parents to two children, Aurelia, 5, and Bodhi, 4. Tom Parker. Later Kelsey announced her new relationship with Will and confirmed that she is pregnant with her first baby.

Alongside the announcement, she posted a touching poem in honour of her son writing: 'Phoenix Parker-Lindsey, you will forever be loved.'

The poem read: 'The grew quiet as you arrived, So loved, so longed for, yet not alive. Our precious boy, our angel light, Born with wings, took silent flight.'

'We named you Phoenix, brave and bright. You will journey with us, in every sigh, in every tear.'

Later taking to her Instagram Stories she wrote: 'Before I receive and influx of lovely messages and heartfelt wishes, I wanted to just say that I truly appreciate everything you are all going to say and share. But with the news being so raw, I would really like to ensure that we as a family are given space and time to process this devastating and earth-shattering news.'

Fans and celebrity friends quickly filled the comments section with messages of sympathy and support for Kelsey and Will during this difficult time.

It is pertinent to mention that the mom of two made her relationship with Will Lindsay public in September in an Instagram Post.