'The Beatles' star opens about ‘internal feud’ in the band

Ringo Starr once quit 'The Beatles' temporarily

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a very shocking insight about the popular rock band The Beatles internal relationship.

Fans would be surprised to know that there was a time in the group when Ringo Starr and Sir Paul McCartney had a tiff that almost made the former leave the band.

The globally acclaimed band has been collaborating with each other since 1962.

After they decided to retire from touring to focus more on studio experimentation, some creative differences occurred among them in 1966.

The differences led to disputes and eventually reached to a point where Starr decided to quit the band temporarily during the recording of their 1968 album, “The White Album”.

While recalling the dark days of the rock group, Paul revealed that, “there was a lot of friction during that album. We were just about to break up, and that was tense in itself.”

On the other hand, John Lennon also once said that "the break-up of The Beatles can be heard on that album", reported the Mirror US.

The English rock band in 1960 comprised of Lenon, McCartney, George Harrison and Starr.