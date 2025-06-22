Hailey Bieber breaks silence on divorce rumours with striking update

Hailey Bieber addresses divorce speculations after ditching wedding ring

Hailey Bieber has responded to swirling rumours about divorce with husband Justin after she was spotted without her wedding ring.

The 28-year-old supermodel took to Instagram and shared a selfie which showed her wedding ring visible on her left hand.

The social media update came as a response to speculations that the couple are finally headed for a split after longstanding rumours of marital woes.

Hailey was spotted out and about in New York City on a solo outing and then with friends, Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse, both occasions on which she opted out of wearing the diamond on her finger.

Sources close to the couple also shared that the makeup mogul is “emotionally exhausted,” they said, "Hailey's trying to hold it together, but she's emotionally exhausted. She's begged Justin to take some space. She's very clear that it's not a step toward divorce; she wants to do this so they both can get a chance to breathe and regroup."

However, it seems that the couple has decided to give their marriage another chance despite the challenges, as Justin’s erratic behaviour continues on social media.