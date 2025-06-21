Taylor Swift stands tall with Travis Kelce ahead of upcoming NFL season

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spotted holding hands in New York City

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are once again making headlines after they were spotted holding hands in New York City.



The singer and her boyfriend, who previously decided to step out of the spotlight for a while, were seen exiting a Manhattan restaurant on Friday, June 20.

The power couple kept their outfits casual, with Swift sporting a light blue tank top with a white skirt, while Kelce opted for a white T-shirt and shorts.

This comes hot on the heels of a source’s revelation that the pop superstar is “really looking forward” to standing by Kelce during the upcoming NFL season after his loss at the Super Bowl.

An insider previously told the outlet, "Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule.

“The past two seasons were a whirlwind between performing across multiple countries, long flights, and trying to squeeze in alone time together wherever possible."

On the professional front, the singer wrapped up her highly anticipated Eras Tour back in December 2024, with her last show in Vancouver, British Columbia.