Blake Lively, Taylor Swift friendship finally reached certain point

Blake Lively gets clarity on her equation with Taylor Swift

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's decade-long friendship has suffered considerable damage in the wake of Lively's battle with It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni.

The rift began to appear between the BFFs when her texts were revealed in which she had called herself Khaleesi from Game of Thrones and the Cruel Summer crooner as her dragon.

The Eras Tour hitmaker felt exploited at her name being dragged into the legal battle between the Age of Adaline star and the Con Man alum.

Their friendship never returned to what used be before the whole fiasco.

Rather things went down the hill and the last nail in the coffin was when Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift was subpoenaed as a witness by the court.

Her team made it clear that she had never even stepped foot on the set and had nothing to do with the drama involving Ryan Reynolds' wife.

However, the official court order made things messier and finally Swift has broken ties with Another Simple Favour actress, as per Radar Online.

After 'desperate stalker-style calls and messages' to 14-time Grammy winner in an attempt to mend things, Lively 'finally gets the message'.

"After months of radio silence, Blake has stopped trying to reach out," Radar Online reported. "She’s heartbroken, but she knows it’s time to let go. Taylor’s not coming back."

An insider revealed to the outlet, "She’s done chasing someone who clearly doesn’t want to be caught".

Another source spoke from Swift's perspective, "There is no recovering from this. Their friendship is done."

"What Blake has done was exploit the Godmother of her children and manipulate the public into thinking that she was watching out for her best interests."