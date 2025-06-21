Why Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber unfollow each other?

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's latest exchange sparked heated debate among fans, igniting a firestorm of speculation across social media.

While both women have remained tight-lipped, their respective fan bases have erupted in a whirlwind of theories behind the sudden tension, with many suggesting that jealousy or past drama over Justin Bieber might be the root cause.

The buzz began when fans noticed that Selena, Justin’s ex-girlfriend, and Hailey, his wife, had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Following which some social media users suggested that the former Rhode owner's financial success could have triggered feelings of jealousy in the Rare Beauty mogul.

"Selena saw that Hailey became richer than her and got super jealous," one pro-Hailey user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The comment quickly drew a sharp backlash from Selena's supporters, who were quick to shut down the theory.

"Hailey is not a billionaire! She may have sold her company for $1 billion, but she wasn't the sole owner," one fan pointed out.

Others defended, arguing that the tension wasn’t about money or Justin at all. "Her net worth is about $300 million, less than half of Selena's!" a Selenator claimed. "I don't think it's about Justin… at least not on Selena’s part."

Meanwhile, a group of people expressed frustration over the ongoing drama between the two women.

"Not again this stupid drama… imagine how tired we are," they wrote.

While the real reason behind the unfollowing remain unclear, the Selena and Hailey's new drama has stirred up quite a bit of curiosity, and fans are waiting to see how it plays out.