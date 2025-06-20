Drake loses whopping ‘$8M’ in massive betting spree

Drake maintains streak as he loses ‘$8M’ in betting spree

Drake is reflecting on his staggering losses from gambling bets this month, detailing his expensive habits.

The rapper recently shocked fans online by revealing the exact amount he lost to his unhealthy addiction.

On June 18, Drake took to his Instagram Stories, sharing that he had placed around $125 million in bets last month, losing over $8 million.

Drake captioned the post, “Gotta share the other side of gambling. Losses are so fried right now. I hope I can post a big win for you all soon cause I’m the only one that has never seen a max these guys max once a week.”

Known for his poor betting choices, Drake has been associated with a "bad luck charm" phenomenon. Whenever he endorses athletes or teams, they often seem to suffer afterward.

In 2022, he lost nearly $1 million on a World Cup bet after Argentina beat France in Qatar, cementing his reputation for "Drake's curse."

On professional front, Drake is all set to headline this year’s Wireless Festival, taking over the prime spot at the annual London music bash.

The rapper is the first artist to headline all three nights at the festival alongside different setlists, starting July 11.