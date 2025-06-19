Sabrina Carpenter teases bold change for her live shows

Sabrina Carpenter is brewing up a bold move that might just stir the pot with her fans.

The Please Please Please chart-topper is considering banning mobiles at her concerts. In a recent interview, the 26-year-old pop sensation revealed she’s seriously thinking about locking away phones during her live shows to create a more immersive experience.

"This will honestly piss off my fans, but absolutely," the Grammy winner admitted, referring to the possible no-phone policy, which would involve locking devices in pouches for the entire show.

However, before fans cry foul, the Espresso hitmaker explained her inspiration came from her own experience as an audience member

"I went to see Silk Sonic in Vegas, and they locked my phone, she shared. I’ve never had a better experience at a concert. I genuinely felt like I was back in the Seventies — wasn’t alive. Genuinely felt like I was there. Everyone’s singing, dancing, looking at each other, and laughing. It really, really just felt so beautiful," she shared.

Additionally, the Taste songstress acknowledged that it’s not an easy ask in today’s tech-obsessed world, saying, "I can’t blame people for wanting to have memories."

While the former Disney star’s idea might ruffle some feathers, Carpenter is far from the first to consider such a rule.

Notably, music giants like Madonna, Adele, and Bob Dylan have all enforced phone bans at their shows.