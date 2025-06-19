Khloe Kardashian opens up about criticism after major change

Khloe Kardashian reflects on receiving backlash for personal choices

Khloe Kardashian revealed that she was looked down upon by a lot of people after she lost weight.

The 40-year-old reality star opened up about her struggle with losing weight while being in the public eye, sharing how it affected her mental health.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Khloe in Wonderland, on Wednesday, June 18, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared that she received very polarising feedback after her appearance altered, with some people calling her a “traitor to the bigger community.”

Khloe said that even though she is “all the things” she was at “my core” and “just aesthetically look a little different,” she remembers receiving comments like, "'I'm not myself, I’m not funny anymore.”

However, at one point, the socialite added, she "came to terms" with the fact that she can't make everyone happy.

Changing her mindset, she started focusing on her own happiness. “You know what, I’m never going to make everyone happy,” said Khloe. “But am I happy? Okay, cool.”

The media personality shed light on the sad reality that even though she "felt more confident" just as she was, society made her feel like she needed to shed some of her weight anyway.

“I never thought I was fat until I got on TV and everyone told me how fat I was. I didn’t know I was fat. What's interesting is, looking back, I’m like, wait, I actually wasn’t as fat as even I convinced myself that I was. But it was a different time, too. People were so thin during that time,” she said.