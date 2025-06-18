Diddy trial nears verdict as judge gives timeline for jury deliberations

Diddy's trial officially began on May 12

The finish line is finally in sight for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ high-stakes federal trial.

Judge Arun Subramanian revealed in court on Tuesday, June 17, that the jury could begin deliberating as early as next week, as reported by People magazine. The defense, led by Marc Agnifilo, expects to present its side in “two to five days,” though that timeline may still shift.

Once both sides rest, the jury will be formally charged — a process in which the judge explains how to evaluate the evidence and apply the law. Agnifilo confirmed the defense was on board with the proposed schedule.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, is facing charges including sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transporting individuals to engage in prostitution.

Beginning May 12, the courtroom has heard weeks of emotional testimony from former associates, some accusing the music mogul of abuse ranging from verbal and physical to sexual.

Adding to the courtroom shakeups, a juror was dismissed on Monday, June 16, over inconsistencies about his place of residence. Subramanian said he had “concerns about his candour and whether he shaded answers to get on and stay on the panel.”

That juror was replaced with a 57-year-old accountant from Westchester County.