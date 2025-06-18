Travis Kelce reveals special datenight activity with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce gives an insight into datenight checklist with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have fun datenights planned for when they have their cosy days inside their home.

The 35-year-old NFL star revealed that the pop superstar and him have a list of rom-com movies to watch together.

During their podcast, New Heights, on Wednesday, June 18, Jason Kelce and Travis discussed what movies they should watch for their film club.

Looking through the ‘90s classics, Jason shared that he has never watched Pretty Woman. He then suggested that they could rewatch Disney Channel Original Movies.

“We could do Brink,” Travis responded. “We mentioned Pretty Woman, that has been on me and Tay’s movie list for a while. I am down to watch that.”

This shoutout wasn’t the first time the Kansas City Chiefs tight end mentioned his girlfriend on the podcast. He has previously gushed about Taylor on several occasions – beginning from where it all began.

In a July 2023 episode, Travis shared how he tried to meet the Eras Tour performer at one of her Tour shows at the Arrowhead Stadium.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis said at the time.

“So I was a little butthurt, I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out,” he added.

Soon after the Anti-Hero hitmaker was spotted at a Chiefs game to support the athlete.