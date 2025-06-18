Cardi B announces Offset diss track release date: 'We OUTSIDE'

Cardi and Offset are going through a contentious divorce after recently welcoming their third child together

Cardi B may not release new music often. But when she does, she doesn’t hold back.

Though her highly anticipated Sophomore album is still in the works, the Grammy-winning rapper has announced that she’s finally releasing her next single, Outside, on Friday, June 20.

“We OUTSIDE this Friday,” Cardi, 32, wrote on Instagram, alongside the bold cover art, which paints a vivid NYC street party scene, complete with an open fire hydrant, red Solo cups, and dominoes scattered across the sidewalk.

Fans have been begging for the track ever since Cardi teased snippets online, and listeners think it’s clear this one’s aimed squarely at her ex-husband, Offset.

“I’ve been cuffed up too long, let me remind n***as,” she raps. “Your favourite player on your favorite team, he in my DM.”

Outside doubles as both a summer anthem and a sharp post-breakup declaration as Cardi steps into her next era.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker has been making headlines for her new romance with NFL star Stefon Diggs ever since her contentious split from her ex-husband, Offset.

Despite recently welcoming their third child together, the former couple have been going at each other’s throats on social media.