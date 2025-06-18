Ariana Grande shares ‘devastating’ news about beloved family member’s death

Ariana Grande has shared a heartbreaking news regarding her family with her millions of followers.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 17, the Wicked star announced that her grand mother Marjorie Grande has passed awat at the age of 99.
"We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away," read the emotional family statement, which the two-time Grammy winner reposted after it was originally shared by her mother, Joan Grande
"Marjorie (Nonna) Grande passed peacefully in her home and was surrounded by her family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks," the emotional statement continued.
The tribute, which was accompanied by a vintage photo of Marjorie as a young woman, concluded with, "Love, The Grandes."
Marjorie held a special place in both Ariana and her fans’ hearts with the 7 Rings hitmaker often sharing their adorable moments together.
Over the years, the Die For You songstress shared sweet photos and videos of her grandmother.
The late matriarch also became a part of Ariana's musical journey with most recently making a memorable appearance on Ordinary Things from the Eternal Sunshine album.
That feature earned Marjorie the titled of the oldest person to ever appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a record set at the age of 98.
Marjorie was the mother of Ariana’s mom, Joan, and a beloved figure within the Grande family.
Julie Chrisley breast cancer rumours: Savannah Chrisley sets the record straight
Hilaria Baldwin, who shares seven kids with Alec, reflets on death in a candid interview
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcome their baby girl on March 27, 2025
Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi passes comic remarks on mother ‘King Kylie’ times
Avril Lavigne lights up her recent concert with ex-husband Deryck Whibley
Eric Dane opens up about life-threatening disease